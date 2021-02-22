5 Personal Loan Requirements To Know Before Applying

If you fall behind on your payments or default on your loan, the lender can repossess the collateral to recoup the remaining loan balance.

5. Origination Fee

Though not part of the qualification process, many lenders require borrowers to pay personal loan origination fees to cover the costs of processing applications, running credit checks and closing. These fees usually range between 1% and 8% of the total loan amount, depending on factors like the applicant’s credit score and loan amount. Some lenders collect origination fees as cash at closing, while others finance them as part of the loan amount or subtract them from the total loan amount disbursed at closing.

Typical Personal Loan Documents

When it’s time to formally apply for a personal loan, your lender will request a number of documents to confirm everything from your identity to your residence and employment. Here are the most common documents lenders require as part of the personal loan application process.

Loan Application