5 Proven Ways to Double Your Money

Another guaranteed way to double your money is by buying Series EE Savings Bonds from the U.S. Treasury. While the bonds currently yield a paltry 0.10%, EE Savings Bonds have a special mechanism that guarantees you double your money if you hold them for at least 20 years. After 20 years, the bonds will continue to earn interest for another 10 years.

An additional benefit of using EE bonds is that they're exempt from state and local taxes, but you'll still have to pay federal income tax on the interest earned.

3. Invest in real estate

Investing in real estate offers multiple ways of doubling your money. The big advantage of investing in real estate is the easy access to low-interest leverage through mortgage or other real estate loans. That means your cash investment can be relatively small compared to the asset value.

You might be able to double your money by forcing appreciation in a building through repairs and renovations. Then, you can turn around and sell it. If you live in the building for two years while fixing it up, you can also avoid a lot of taxes.