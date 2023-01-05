 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 questions to ask to better understand if you have the right bank accounts | PennyWise podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

If you have one checking and one savings account, you have what's considered, the typical accounts. But could you — and your money — be doing better?

PennyWise host Teri Barr is talking with Chanelle Bessette, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it pays to do an annual review of your bank accounts.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Bessette also shares the five questions to ask yourself to understand if your current set up is working best for you or if it's time to consider some other options.

Past Pennywise episodes with Chanelle Bessette as the guest:

People are also reading…

More from Chanelle Bessette on NerdWallet:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Ways to Build Your Credit Score in 2023

5 Ways to Build Your Credit Score in 2023

You’ve got big financial plans for 2023. Maybe they include buying a home or car, or getting a new travel rewards credit card to help pay for your next trip. There’s a key piece of these plans you may not have considered: building your credit score. A better credit score can expand your access to credit...

How to Prepare for Your Next Emergency

How to Prepare for Your Next Emergency

When a power outage knocked out electricity to a multistate region in 2003, Gabriella Barthlow, a financial coach in the Detroit area, was prepared. She had enough money on hand to buy food for herself and her two young children, plus put gas in her car in case they needed to leave home. “I was so...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Options Including Bankruptcy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News