5 Questions to Determine Your Ideal Investing Strategy

You may feel comfortable taking risks when investing, but can you afford to take them? Even if volatility doesn't bother you, your circumstances may dictate how much stock exposure you should have.

That's why it's important to take into account both your risk-taking ability and your tolerance for risk before you make one single investment. You can do so by answering the following six questions.

1. What's your time horizon?

How old are you? When will you use your money? These questions are important because they help narrow down your time horizon. The sooner you will need your money, the more conservative your accounts should be. And the further you are from the expected expense (be it retirement or a major investment like buying a house), the more risk you could potentially take on with heavier stock exposure.

2. Do you have any major purchases coming up soon?