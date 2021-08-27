5 Reasons Not to Roll Over Your 401(k)

4. You have the freedom to invest in what you want

Another main criticism of 401(k)s is the limited investment choices available within most plans. There are people who wish to invest in single stocks, crypto, alternatives, and a variety of other securities that most 401(k) plans won't offer.

While some would say that this takes away from the quality of such plans, as long as the investment offerings include low-cost index funds, there really isn't a huge problem for most investors. The strategy of buying the entire market at the lowest cost and simply allowing it to rise over time is a sound one.

5. You have a strong command of your finances

A final reason that you might roll over your 401(k) is that it tends to be easier to manage your finances when your accounts are consolidated. The fewer accounts you have, the easier they are to understand and ultimately control.