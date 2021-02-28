5 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

2. If you don't sell off, the losses will be temporary.

The easiest way to avoid losing money in a crash: Don't sell during a crash. If you can afford to give your investments time to recover, the losses you've suffered will largely disappear. Sure, some fragile companies won't survive a bear market. But rather than worrying about the next crash, take time to give your portfolio a checkup and sell anything you don't want to hold in the long term.

3. A bad day often means the best days are ahead.

If the market just plummeted, odds are high that some great days are about to happen. Between Jan. 3, 2000, and April 19, 2020, seven of the stock market's 10 best days happened within two weeks of the worst days. Five of the best days occurred within one week of the worst days.