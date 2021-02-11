5 Reasons S&P 500 Index Funds Are Perfect for New Investors

1. You don't need to do lots of research

When you invest in individual stocks, you'll need to thoroughly research each company you're considering. Some stocks are riskier than others, and it's important to make sure the company you're investing in is financially healthy.

When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, however, you don't need to worry as much about the stocks in the index. The S&P 500 is recognized as one of the best representations of the stock market as a whole, and it has experienced an average 10% annual rate of return since it was founded. With that type of track record, you can rest assured that your investments will see positive returns over the long run.

2. They're one of the most affordable types of investments

When it comes to funds, there are two main types: passive funds and actively managed funds. Actively managed funds have an expert hand-selecting every stock in the fund, while passive investments do not.

Index funds are passive investments because they mirror certain indexes. An S&P 500 index fund contains all of the stocks in the S&P 500 itself, so there's no fund manager choosing which stocks to include. This makes them less expensive than actively managed funds, because you're not paying an expert to pick stocks.