5 Reasons the Stock Market Is Historically Expensive

Emotional investing tends to overshoot both the downside and the upside. Panic sends emotional traders to the exit during stock market crashes, while the fear of missing out during major bull markets pushes short-term investors to chase momentum higher.

Eventually, the tide is going to turn. We've witnessed only five sustained rallies above a Shiller P/E ratio of 30 in 150 years, and the previous four did not end well. While this isn't a call to run for cover, it is a reminder to have cash at the ready for when the next stock market crash strikes.

