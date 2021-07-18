5 Reasons to Hold Onto Your Investments During a Recession

Recessions can be tough on investors. A weak economy strains corporate profit-making, and share prices take a hit. You're left watching your portfolio decline in value, feeling powerless to stop it.

The stress of that could drive you to sell your stocks mid-recession, figuring that you can always buy them back when share prices start to rebound. If that sounds like a solid plan, you're in for an unpleasant surprise, because that strategy rarely plays out as investors hope. For most people, the right thing to do is hold onto your investments the whole way through a recession. Here are five reasons why.

1. You won't have to time your return to the market

The biggest challenge of selling your stocks to limit your losses when the economy goes south is deciding when to start investing again.