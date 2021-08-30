5 Reasons to Invest in Dividend-Paying Stocks for Retirement

Your retirement is likely to be the biggest expense your investments will ever need to cover. To enable the money you've accumulated to handle that incredible effort, you'll want to put every reasonable tool you can to work on your behalf.

Dividend-paying stocks are an often overlooked but incredibly powerful investment vehicle that can help you build and manage your wealth more effectively. While each dividend payment may seem small on its own, over time, they can compound together to deliver incredibly strong rewards. These five reasons to invest in dividend-paying stocks for your retirement should help build your understanding of how those cash payments can add value for your plan.

No. 1: Dividends compound your wealth that much faster

Say you bought $100 worth of SPDR S&P 500 ETF, a S&P 500 index tracking ETF, on the day it launched in January 1993 and just held on to it. As of August 27, that $100 would be worth either $1,024.75, $1,200.97, or $1,745.17 depending entirely on what you did with the dividends you received on that investment.