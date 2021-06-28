5 Reasons to Invest in Dividend-Paying Stocks in Retirement

That means that a company with a fairly well established dividend is not likely to increase that dividend faster than it expects its earnings to grow. It's a classic case of "put your money where your mouth is" . If a company says great things about its prospects but only offers up a token dividend increase, there's a good chance that what it does with its dividend tells a clearer story than what it says in its press release.

4. You can use dividends as a check on the company's financial health

One particularly useful part of a company's dividend is that you can compare it to other financial measures to help you get a sense of that company's overall financial health. For instance, a company's payout ratio will tell you how much of its earnings it pays out with that dividend. If that measure is too high, you might have reason to believe the dividend may be at risk in the future.

You can also look at a company's dividend in the context of the total it pays out between dividend and interest payments. That measure can help you get a handle on what other financial obligations the company has to pay. Interest payments are always a higher priority than dividend payments . As a result, a company whose dividend looks tiny compared to its interest obligation may be at a somewhat elevated risk of a dividend cut.