5 Reasons You Don’t Have The Right Life Insurance

More importantly, a permanent life insurance policy won’t do you any good if you can’t afford to pay the premiums and have to let the policy lapse, losing what you paid in.

If you can’t pay your life insurance premiums, you might be able to use the cash value you’ve built up to convert the policy to paid-up status to keep some coverage in place. Or you could surrender the policy to get the cash value that has accrued and use that money to help cover the cost of a new, lower-cost term life policy.

5. You Have Too Much Coverage

It’s more common to be underinsured than overinsured. But it is possible to have too much insurance, LaVoy says. Perhaps you bought a large policy because you had a big mortgage but have since paid off your loan or downsized to a smaller home. Or maybe you found out the grandparents will pay for your kids’ college education, so that’s one less expense to account for. Or you could have been sold more coverage than you needed.