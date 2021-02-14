5 Retirement Planning Blunders to Avoid at All Costs

Another benefit of a 401(k) is any match by your employer. A company that matches will contribute an amount based on your own contributions, up to a certain percentage of your salary. For example, if your company matches your contributions dollar for dollar up to 5% of your income, and you make $50,000, you can receive up to $2,500 in free money through a match. Making sure you contribute at least enough to earn your full employer match can help you meet your goals faster.

2. Not planning for how much you'll need in retirement

Everyone needs a different amount of money in retirement. Figuring out how much you'll need involves assessing what your future will look like. Will you receive Social Security benefits and a pension after you retire, or just Social Security? Will your expenses be the same as now, or will you work toward reducing them leading up to retirement?

The more income sources you have and the fewer expenses, the less you will need in savings. You should also consider the return are you receiving on your investments and how long you have until you retire.