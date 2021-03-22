5 Reverse Mortgage Pros And Cons

The interest and fees associated with the loan get rolled into the balance each month. That means the amount you owe grows over time, while your home equity decreases. You get to keep the title to your home the whole time, and the balance isn’t due until you move out or die.

When that time comes, proceeds from the home’s sale are used to pay off the debt. If there’s any equity left over, it goes to the estate. If not, or if the loan is actually worth more than the house, the heirs aren’t required to pay the difference. Heirs also can choose to pay off the reverse mortgage or refinance if they want to keep the property.

Reverse Mortgage Pros

If you’re struggling to meet your financial obligations, a reverse mortgage may help you stay afloat. Here are a few benefits to opting for a reverse mortgage.

1. Helps Secure Your Retirement

Reverse mortgages are ideal for retirees who don’t have a lot of cash savings or investments but do have a lot of wealth built up in their homes. A reverse mortgage allows you to turn an otherwise illiquid asset into cash that you can use to cover expenses in retirement.

2. You Can Stay in Your Home