5 Secrets for Investing Your $1,400 Stimulus Check Like a Millionaire

You won't get an upfront tax break for your Roth IRA contribution. But since you give up the immediate tax break, you get a huge tax break later on. That money will grow and be yours completely tax-free when you retire. Plus you're allowed to withdraw the contributions (though not the earnings) any time without taxes and penalty.

The Roth IRA contribution limits for both 2020 and 2021 are $6,000 if you're under 50 or $7,000 if you're 50 or older. If you didn't max out your Roth IRA contribution for 2020, you can put your $1,400 toward last year's contribution up until Tax Day, which was recently pushed back to May 17. Then you can focus on maxing out your contribution for 2021.

4. Only invest it if you won't touch it for 5-plus years

Millionaires don't really care how their investments perform today or tomorrow. They're focused on their results in the next decade and beyond.

They can afford to take a long-term focus because they have ample cash on hand. They don't put money in the stock market that they may need in an emergency, or that they're saving for a down payment or their next vacation.