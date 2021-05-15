5 Secrets to Beating the Average Investor

Dave Barry has quipped that "The one thing that unites all human beings, regardless of age, gender, religion or ethnic background, is that we all believe we are above-average drivers." While we might have high opinions of our driving, many of us have much less confidence in our investing.

Fortunately, though, it's not that hard to be an above-average investor -- in part because average investors don't do as well as they could. Multiple studies have found them underperforming the overall stock market significantly.

So aim to be better than the average investor. Here are five secrets that can help you succeed.

1. Control your emotions

First off, it's critical to control your emotions. One reason that many investors have underperformed simple broad-market index funds is because they tend to jump out of the market when it heads south and jump back in when it's soaring. That's the opposite of buying low and selling high -- and a recipe for very lackluster returns.