5 Signs You Can Afford to Invest Your $1,400 Stimulus Check

Before you invest that stimulus check, calculate your emergency fund needs. If you have at least six months' worth of savings, you're in great shape to invest that check.

If you're in the three- to six-month zone, proceed cautiously. Three months' savings may be enough if you work in a stable industry and have solid health insurance but not so much if you're at risk of losing your job or your income is irregular. If you don't have at least three months of savings, putting that $1,400 in the bank instead of the stock market is a much safer bet.

3. You aren't expecting any big expenses.

An emergency fund protects you against the unexpected, but plenty of big expenses are completely predictable.

If you know you have a big expenditure coming up such as a wedding, surgery, or major home repair, consider setting your stimulus money aside instead of investing it. Doing so can help you avoid taking on debt or reducing your savings that are supposed to be reserved for emergencies.

4. You won't need the money in the next five years.