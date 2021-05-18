5 Signs You're Ready for That First Social Security Check

4. You've paid off your debt

If you've paid off your mortgage and any other debt, you've probably managed to get your expenses pretty low. In that case, it's likely that you've bought yourself some flexibility on when to take benefits. Starting benefits now instead of later may make sense if you don't have to stretch those checks too far.

5. You need the money

The most obvious reason to take Social Security benefits is that you need that money because you've retired by choice or left the workforce for reasons beyond your control. If not taking Social Security would leave you unable to pay your bills, put you into debt, or force you to skimp on important medical care, you can't afford to delay. This is your year to take Social Security.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook