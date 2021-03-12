5 Signs You're Ready for Your First Social Security Check

The perks of getting older include wisdom, senior discounts, and Social Security checks for the rest of your life. But deciding when to take Social Security is a big deal.

Claim too early? You may be in for a cash-strapped retirement. Claim too late? You risk leaving money you paid into the system on the table.

There's no magic formula for determining the perfect age to take Social Security, but here are five signs you're ready for those monthly checks to start rolling in.

1. Your benefits and investments could replace 80% of your income

Financial planners typically recommend replacing around 80% of your pre-retirement income. But for the average recipient, Social Security benefits will only replace about 40%.