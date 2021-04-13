5 Simple Moves to Shift Your Retirement Savings Into Overdrive

Think of it this way: Just like an airplane travels much faster when it doesn't have a gusting headwind right at its nose, your portfolio grows faster when you're not paying through the nose for fees. A minimal fee is one thing, but most investment products worth their while should be practically or literally free.

4. Leave it alone

Trying to "time the market" or "trade the market" will, in all likelihood, reduce your balance as opposed to grow it. Only a small number of people can beat the market consistently over time through short-term investing. Playing the ups and downs and acting on emotion is exactly the wrong strategy for long-term investing.

This is one of the few avenues where the less work you do, the better off you'll be. Choose a few low-cost index funds, invest regularly, leave the funds alone, and enjoy your retirement when the time comes.

5. Roll over if necessary