5 Simple Steps to Beating the Market in 2021 (And Beyond)

Can you imagine living comfortably on $15,000 to $30,000 in annual retirement income? I didn't think so. But that's what most people can expect from Social Security if they retire at their full retirement age of 66 or 67 -- and only those who earned incomes well above average can expect those higher numbers.

So clearly, you'll want to be socking money away and investing it well, in order to supplement that. Here are some steps to take in order to beat the market -- which has, by the way, averaged annual returns close to 10% over very long periods. (It can average much less -- or more -- over just a decade or two.)

1. Be ready to invest