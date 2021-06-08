5 Simple Ways Investing Can Double Your Money

Past performance doesn't guarantee future performance

Over the last 94 years, you would've received these rates of return -- but over shorter periods of time, the rates of return that you experience could vary quite a bit. If you invested $10,000 into large-cap stocks on Jan. 2, 2000, you would've gotten an average rate of return of 1.59% over the next seven years and an ending account balance of $11,300. This is mostly because the decade started off with 3 negative years of returns due to the dot-com bubble bursting. If, on the other hand, you started investing in January 2010, you would've just missed the Great Recession and ended up with an average rate of return of 13.89% and about $28,300 seven years later -- more than double your initial investment.