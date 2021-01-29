5 Smart Things To Do With Extra Student Loan Forbearance

3. Set Up a Long-term Savings Plan

Now is also a good time to take stock of other goals you want to save for, besides emergencies. Do you want to buy a house someday? Is a post-pandemic trip around the world a major priority? Write down what is most important to you and when you want to achieve it. If you can, set a little bit aside in a designated account now to kick-start the process, and make a plan for how much you have to save per month to make it happen.

Saving for retirement is one long-term goal that’s non-negotiable. If you have a workplace retirement plan like a 401(k), save at least as much as your company is willing to match—perhaps they’ll contribute up to 3% of your salary each month if you contribute 3%, for example. Talk to your HR administrator about what the plan offers and how to sign up if you haven’t already.