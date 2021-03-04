5 Sneaky Things COVID-19 Might Do to Your Tax Bill

2. Unemployment upheaval

Stimulus checks aren’t taxable, but unemployment income is. That information alone may startle many taxpayers, but the surprises don’t stop there, warns Ryan Losi, a certified public accountant and executive vice president at Piascik Certified Public Accountants in Glen Allen, Virginia.

In addition to the IRS, your state may or may not also tax unemployment, he says. Also, receiving unemployment could affect the size of the premium tax credit you may qualify for when you purchase certain types of health insurance. “All of a sudden, now they have more household income; they qualify for less advance credit,” Losi explains.

Another potential shocker: Criminals using stolen identities file for unemployment but have the state send records of the payments (Form 1099-G) to the mailbox of the real taxpayers, who are left with the headache of convincing the IRS the income wasn’t real. That means spending time figuring out how to report the problem, deal with your tax return and provide the IRS with documentation, Pyron notes. “You also have to make sure you're checking your mail and you're making sure that you are not just ignoring documents you get in the mail, because if you get an erroneous 1099-G, you've got to report that to the state.”

3. Dependent difficulties