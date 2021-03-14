5 Social Security Oversights That Could Cost You Thousands

In 2021, that penalty is $1 for every $2 you earn over $18,960 -- unless you're reaching your full retirement age in 2021. If that's the case, then the penalty is a mere $1 for every $3 you earn above $50,250.

That penalty can very well be a double-whammy. Not only do you face a permanent reduction because you claimed early, but you also won't even be getting the full amount of that reduced benefit thanks to your salary. Social Security will begin paying you back the money it withheld via those penalties once you reach full retirement age , but you'll still face the permanent reduction for claiming early.

2. Not claiming by your 70th birthday

Once you reach age 62, your benefit increases the longer you wait to start claiming, up until you reach age 70. You are not required to claim your benefit by your 70th birthday, but there is no longer any benefit for waiting past that point. Indeed, the longer you wait past age 70, the more checks you will miss out on, causing permanent and irreplaceable loss of income that could easily be in the thousands of dollars per month.