5 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

Another option is to start by taking your own benefit, and then expect to switch automatically to your spousal benefits later after they've applied. In that case, it's your best option to start taking benefits by full retirement age, since you'll mostly be collecting spousal benefits for the rest of your life. Delaying further often will cost you more than you'd get for the brief period you rely on your own retirement benefit.

2. Maximize the survivor benefit

When your spouse passes away, you have the option of claiming survivor benefits. The amount is based on what the deceased spouse received from Social Security.

In order to maximize the potential survivor benefit if the higher-earning spouse passes away first, it may make sense for the higher-earning spouse to wait until 70 to apply. If the lower-earning spouse ends up being the surviving spouse, then increased benefits will be available. If the lower-earning spouse passes first, then the surviving spouse will still maximize their monthly payment amount by waiting until 70.

3. Consider the impact of working while collecting benefits