5 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

As long as you're past your full retirement age, at the time you first claim benefits, you can ask Social Security to retroactively pay you benefits for as far as six months back. That retroactive claiming will give you a one-time boost, but it comes with a trade-off.

The trade-off is that it is not free money, but rather it is treated as though you claimed benefits six months earlier. Since your benefit amount is based on the age you are when you claim, taking this boost will cost you in the form of smaller monthly checks for the rest of your life.

Still, there can be good reasons to make this move. For instance, if you pass your 70th birthday without having claimed your benefit, that six month lookback window can get you money you otherwise would have permanently missed out on receiving.

Similarly, if you're wrapping up Roth IRA conversions of your retirement money, you might want to not start Social Security while you're still doing those conversions to keep your total tax burden down. Delaying Social Security until the start of the next year and claiming those benefits retroactively could potentially make sense in that scenario.

Plan for Social Security as part of your total retirement plan