5 Steps to Strengthen Your Finances in 2022

Monthly payment Interest costs Years to payoff $75 $10,410 17.1 $100 $3,759 7.3 $125 $2,431 5 $150 $1,815 3.8

3. Evaluate your investments

Of Americans who have received pandemic relief since March 2020, 9% used at least some of that money to invest in cryptocurrency, according to the NerdWallet survey. This may be totally in line with your goals and risk tolerance, but take time to review your overall investment holdings. It’s recommended that you diversify your investments to reduce risk and increase your potential for return over the long term.

If you have a workplace retirement plan — like a 401(k) or 403(b) — participating in it can save you money on taxes in the short term and grow your nest egg in the long term. Consider investing your money there first — notably if your employer offers a match on your contributions. Otherwise, you’re passing up a guaranteed return on your investment.

4. Negotiate medical bills

Medical costs have risen by 31% in the past decade, according to the NerdWallet study. This is a staggering increase, especially when paired with a pandemic that resulted in overflowing hospitals. But medical bills are negotiable, and there are options to break up or even reduce your costs.

Many providers offer payment plans on medical bills. While you should inquire about associated fees or interest, this will probably be a cheaper option than using a credit card that charges interest. In addition, low-income patients may have access to hardship plans, which will break up your costs and potentially lower your overall bill. Ask your provider about these options.

You can also try to negotiate your balance down or seek a medical bill advocate to do it for you. Whichever route you choose, avoid ignoring your bills entirely. If your medical provider sells your debt to a collection agency, you have 180 days to deal with this debt before the collection account shows up on your credit reports. At that point, this debt can hurt your credit scores, making other financial moves harder in the future.

5. Save for something

More than 2 in 5 Americans (43%) who have received pandemic relief since March 2020 say they saved at least some of this money — for emergencies, a home or something else — according to the NerdWallet survey. So regardless of how much you can save and what your specific goals are, everyone could benefit from saving something, whether it’s $5 or $500 a month.

Your goal may be an emergency fund to help you stay afloat the next time the unexpected happens or a dream post-pandemic vacation paid in cash. But no matter what your ultimate goal is, regularly putting money aside gives you options, even if you choose to use the cash for something other than its intended purpose in the future.

Erin El Issa writes for NerdWallet. Email: erin@nerdwallet.com.

The article 5 Steps to Strengthen Your Finances in 2022 originally appeared on NerdWallet.