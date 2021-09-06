5 steps to turn your side gig into a full-fledged business

“Everyone thinks they have to do everything by themselves,” Ottrix says. “No, you hire help. The most successful people build really, really good teams.”

3. Formalize your business plan

If you’re already freelancing, you probably have a good sense of how much you can earn per item or per client, Hall says. But you may not have a formal business plan that translates those numbers into enough money to make a living.

“If your family needs you to make $100,000 … How many clients is that? How many engagements is that? How many rocking chairs is that?” Hall says. “That business plan is your map.”

Weil recommends new business owners aim to pay themselves twice as much as they need for monthly obligations like rent or mortgage payments, food and utilities. On top of that, you’ll need enough revenue to cover business expenses and taxes. About 30% of your revenue after expenses should be set aside for quarterly tax payments, Weil says.

4. Prepare your personal finances