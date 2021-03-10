5 Stock Market Crash Myths That Stop You From Getting Rich

But the point is that a crash doesn't spell doom for the market, even in the short term. That's especially true when stocks tank because of panic rather than a deeper economic malady, which is what happened last March.

Myth 4: If the market crashes today, it's a sign that tomorrow will be another bad day

If you sell off after a bad day, you're bound to miss some of the market's best days. A JP Morgan Chase study found that between January 2000 and April 2020, seven of the market's 10 best days came within two weeks of the worst ones.

One extreme example from the COVID-19 panic: On March 12, 2020, the S&P 500 plunged by 9.49%, making it the second-worst day in history. The next day it rallied 9.32%, making it the fourth-best day on record.

The impact of missing just a few of those best days after sell-offs has a staggering cost. A $10,000 investment in the S&P 500 made in January 2000 and left fully invested would have grown to $32,421 after 20 years. But if you'd missed 10 of the best days, you would have only $16,180.

Myth 5: Invest as much as possible just because the market crashed

Panic isn't the only type of fear that takes over after a stock market crash. FOMO, or fear of missing out, is huge.