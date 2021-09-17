5 Stock Market Myths It's Time to Abandon

There are lots of great stocks out there, but it can take some time, effort, and skill to find the ones that seem most promising to you. And some or many of those may not pan out, either.

A perfectly excellent alternative way to invest in stocks, then, is by using index funds. By investing in index funds, you'll likely outperform all those fancy money managers by simply earning the market's average return. Index funds are terrific choices for most of us, and even Warren Buffett has recommended them.

With these myths no longer taking up space in your head, you should be better able to build wealth over time -- by investing in the stock market, ideally for many years or decades, and possibly via index funds. Here's to your bright financial future!

