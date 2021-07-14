5 Stocks Pursued by a Bear

Speaking of winning, there's no place that I'd rather win than right in front of you, and the time that we spend each week together. So, these Five Stock Samplers are proof positive anytime one of your friends comes up to you and says, "Why would you bother buying individual stocks that's not worth doing?" You should just get the market averages with the mutual funds cut taken out, causing everybody in the world to be below average using, for the most part, the mutual fund industry as their savings vehicle. That's why I'm a big fan of investing directly in individual stocks, which we've been doing for a few decades now. I guess the last thing I want to say with insight No. 5, and I've already said it earlier, but this has pleasantly surprised me. The performance of these 35 stock samplers has exceeded what I would have thought when we first started. It's a reminder that life can really be much better than you were thinking it ever would be. That's often been my experience over the course of life. Many people seem pessimistic about the world, whether it's the present or the future. I've never felt that way. I've always asked, in a world that often asks, "What if things would go wrong? I've tried to ask, "What if things went right?" Admittedly, I sometimes have rose-colored lenses perched on the end of my nose, and yet, at the same time, I think I've benefited from having that attitude and believing that things could be even better than I thought that they might, and indeed that's exactly how this podcast has been in six years, how its Five Stock Samplers have been, and really how The Motley Fool has been for me, and I hope for you, in my case for 28 years and counting. Life could actually be better than you'd ever think, and that's exactly how I feel about these Five Stock Samplers. In summary, there were five insights for you. The first was about the statistics and the performance of this remarkable group of 150 companies. The second was about picking your themes. The third reminds us that winners win, and we tend to go back to certain horses, because turns out if you've got Secretariat, why wouldn't you raise with it every time that you could?