5 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Do you pay your bills every month or every quarter? For most people, budgets are on a monthly timeline. Unfortunately for people who rely on dividend income, corporate results are calculated and reported on a quarterly basis. That means you have to wait three months in between dividends from most dividend-paying stocks. If it would be helpful to see that cash hit your account more frequently, then you might want to consider the handful of companies that distribute checks to shareholders every month.

SL Green

SL Green (NYSE: SLG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns commercial space in 88 buildings in Manhattan. It claims to be the largest office landlord in New York. The REIT is paying a $0.30 dividend per share each month, resulting in a 5.04% forward yield. SL Green switched from quarterly to monthly dividends after March 2020.