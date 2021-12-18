5 strategies to keep your personal information safe and avoid seasonal scams

Online shopping has skyrocketed during the pandemic, and as the holiday season ramps up and the U.S. braces for the unknowns of the omicron variant, its popularity is expected to continue this year.

Experts warn that an uptick in holiday scams may follow.

“Fraud is really like a crime of opportunity,” said Victoria Funes, associate state director for AARP Florida. “More traffic creates more available victims for people who are phishing for your dollars. Every time you have a holiday, the tactic gets modified to fit it, because that’s an easier way to hook people.”

Seventy-five percent of adults say they’ve been targeted by or experienced at least one form of fraud, according to a newly released survey from the AARP Fraud Watch Network.

But the holidays aren’t a time for fear, experts say — they’re an opportunity to learn best practices that can help you avoid the many scammers that pop up online, appear in your text messages or send letters to your door.

Scammers use many tactics. But ultimately, their goal is the same — to extract personal information like a bank account login, credit card number or access to an individual’s computer.

