5 Surefire Ways to Become the Millionaire Next Door

You may think that becoming a millionaire can happen only if you win the lottery or inherit a ton of cash. And while these are quick and easy ways of gaining entry into the millionaire club, the chances of these events happening might be low.

Rather than leaving it to chance, making these simple changes to your savings and investing habits can get you there as well.

1. Start young

Starting young is one of the best ways of snagging the title of "The Millionaire Next Door." If you can invest the money that you save, investment returns combined with the power of compound interest can grow your assets exponentially. If you save $5,250 a year starting at age 25 and earn 10.3% each year on average, your account could grow to more than $1 million by the time you are 55.