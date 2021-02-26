5 Things to Consider When Picking a College in the COVID-19 Era

“A lot of parents and [students] in general are rethinking what they’re paying for and where they are going [to college],” Joshpe says.

Make sure you can commit to rules set by a college before deciding to attend.

3. What is your — and the college’s — financial situation?

Many colleges and students are seeing their finances change as the pandemic drags on.

For colleges, Lakhani attributes some of the financial decline to decreased international student enrollment. He says there have been fewer international students coming to the United States over the last several years, and the pandemic only exacerbated the situation.

“International students typically pay full tuition,” Lakhani says. “When you take the flow of international students out, universities have to make up that tuition elsewhere.”

He fears that the cost difference could be passed down to other students, that programs or amenities could be affected and that smaller private schools may have to close.