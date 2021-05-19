5 Things to Do if the Tech Correction Continues

Tech stocks had a decade of soaring returns capped off by a jaw-dropping 2020. But in recent months, the sector has undergone a bit of a correction.

Whether it's a short-term blip or a longer-term phenomenon has yet to be seen. Worried the sell-off will continue? Here's what to do if you're worried about an ongoing correction.

1. Divide your tech stocks into two categories

The first thing to do is reevaluate each tech stock you own and think back to why they originally deserved a place in your investment portfolio. If nothing has fundamentally changed, you still think the company has strong long-term potential, and you don't have pressing cash needs, put it on your hold list.