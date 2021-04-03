5 Things to Know About Social Security Before Making Retirement Plans

5. The death of your spouse can mean much smaller household benefits

If you're married and your spouse passes away, you should be entitled to survivors benefits.

If your spouse was the higher earner, your survivors benefits should be bigger than the checks you'd get based on your own work record. If you earned more than your spouse, you'd likely keep collecting on your own record.

But whether you collect survivors benefits or not, you'll see a big drop in your Social Security income after you become widowed because your household will be getting one check instead of two.

Be prepared for the reality of Social Security

The reality is, while you will get at least most of your promised benefits, Social Security isn't going to provide all the money you need -- and your financial situation is likely to become even more precarious after the death of a spouse if you're relying too much on the program.