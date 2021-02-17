5 Things To Know About The Health Insurance Marketplace Special Enrollment Period

If you do use a broker, make sure they’re licensed and have a contract to sell marketplace health plans. Otherwise, they may not be able to provide the widest array of options for your situation and budget. Most importantly, if you qualify for savings and/or subsidies like tax credits from a marketplace health plan, make sure your broker knows this so they will review only relevant options. You can find a certified marketplace broker on the HealthCare.gov Find Assistance page.

2. Consider Whether You Want a Tax Credit or a Subsidy (It’s Not the Same Thing)

To qualify for a health care subsidy, which is a reduced cost health plan, your income must be too low to afford your employer’s health insurance, you don’t have access to health insurance through an employer or you don’t qualify for public health care assistance options like Medicare and Medicaid. For 2021, the subsidy income range in the continental U.S. is from $12,760 to $51,040 for an individual, and from $26,200 to $104,800 for a family of four.