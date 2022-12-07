5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season

Are you considering a way to support a charity or nonprofit right now?
PennyWise Host Teri Barr is talking with Adam McCann, a Financial Writer and Editor with WalletHub, to learn whether you should donate time or money this holiday. He shares five great tips to help you make the right decision when it comes to your time or money and how it helps make a difference for others.
- Determine the best value of volunteer hours versus working more and giving cash: Charity Calculator
- Find a charity and see how it rates: Charity Navigator
