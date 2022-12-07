 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season

Lee Enterprises

Are you considering a way to support a charity or nonprofit right now?

PennyWise Host Teri Barr is talking with Adam McCann, a Financial Writer and Editor with WalletHub, to learn whether you should donate time or money this holiday. He shares five great tips to help you make the right decision when it comes to your time or money and how it helps make a difference for others.

