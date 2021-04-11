5 Tips to Conquer Your Stock Market Fears

Investing for the future is an important part of any effective financial plan, but the stock market can be intimidating for beginners. Finding the right stocks, doing the research to determine if you should buy them, and at what valuations, and then building a strong portfolio can be complicated matters -- even more so if you're a novice.

For many investors, that means stress as they worry that they are taking on too much risk or missing out on the best opportunities. For others, those fears can lead to not investing at all.

If you have fears about putting some of your hard-earned money into stocks, the following advice should help you get more comfortable with the idea and allow you to set yourself up for a lifetime of capital growth.

1. Educate yourself

Familiarity is a great step toward comfort. Start by learning the basics of stock market jargon, understanding the forces that influence share prices, learning about the relevant macroeconomic issues of the moment, and learning about how to actually buy and sell shares. It's all part of the process of getting a feel for investing.