5 Tips to Conquer Your Stock Market Fears

It's important to consider what's typical of a stock investment. Sure, consider the extremes, but don't focus on them.

Thinking the stock market will crash as soon as you invest is like thinking you'll win the lottery when you buy a ticket. Neither are very likely, but by focusing on them, you give them more weight than their mathematical probability, ultimately leading to subpar financial decisions.

2. There's no need to be afraid of being wrong

You need to separate your decision to invest from the outcome of that decision. What that means is that if you invest today and then stocks tumble over the next few weeks, that doesn't mean you made a bad decision. It means you had a bad outcome.

Bad outcomes will happen. The important thing to assess is whether you made a smart decision given the information you had at the time. That's what you can control.

The best poker players in the world don't win every hand they play. They make decisions based on imperfect information. If they keep playing hands and making good decisions, they win money over time.