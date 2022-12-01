5 tips to consider if you're giving gift cards this holiday season | PennyWise podcast

Are you struggling to find the perfect present right now? PennyWise Host Teri Barr talks with Milvionne Chery, a personal finance editor for WalletHub, to learn how a gift card can take the guesswork (and stress) out of your gift-giving.
Chery also shares five important tips you need to know if you plan to purchase any gift cards for others this holiday season.
More details:
People are also reading…
PennyWise has tips to help you stay on budget and find deals while shopping for gifts this holiday season.
Are you thinking of using a store credit card this holiday shopping season? PennyWise has advice to consider before you make a purchase.