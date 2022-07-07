 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 tips to help tackle higher credit card interest rates

Have you checked your credit card interest rate lately? Since credit cards are a type of variable-rate financing, and interest rates are on the rise, your credit card debt is getting a lot more expensive this year!

Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, a Credit Card Expert with NerdWallet, to learn more about the direct impact interest rate increases have on  credit cards. They also discuss five steps you can take to pay off your credit card.

