5 Tips to Keep a Landscaping Project on Time, Under Budget

If not, try swapping something you have with a neighbor in exchange for their extras, she says. Or lean on each other's expertise rather than hiring a professional.

When you’re investigating a project in a new home, you may discover old broken flagstone or other minimally weathered materials you can resell, she says.

4. Find little things that make a big difference

Start with new plants if you want to spruce things up with little cost and effort. Evergreen plants — which vary by region — rather than perennials or annuals will keep maintenance costs low because they don’t need to be replaced often, Shearon says.

But Gorelick says perennials in bloom can inspire the post-winter dopamine hit we crave come spring.

“When winter is just going on and on, and then those first little bulbs come up in spring, it’s such a treat,” she says. “So that’s something you can plant in the fall to do a favor for ‘future you’ in the spring.”

Landscape lighting can make a big difference in a yard, often for a few hundred dollars, Shearon says. Path lights can line a walkway, while uplights shining onto large plants and trees can change the atmosphere at night.