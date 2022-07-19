 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

5 tips to tackle credit card interest rates and 4 rules for starting your own savings circle | PennyWise podcast

  • 0

Interest rates are on the rise and it feels like everything is getting more expensive each day.

With that in mind, our two most recent episodes of PennyWise can help you navigate credit card debt and savings circles:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Since credit cards are a type of variable-rate financing, and interest rates are on the rise, your credit card debt is getting a lot more expensive this year. Host Teri Barr spoke with Sara Rathner, a credit card expert with NerdWallet, to learn more about the direct impact interest rate increases have on credit cards. They also discuss five steps you can take to pay off your credit card.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Also, if you are trying to find different or extra ways to save money, Barr and Chanelle Bessette, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, talked about how a savings circle or money pool may work for you. They also share the top four rules to follow to get this idea underway.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Looking for a different way to save money? 4 rules for starting your own savings circle

Looking for a different way to save money? 4 rules for starting your own savings circle

If you are trying to find different or extra ways to save money, there's an old option that's making a comeback right now. PennyWise host Teri Barr is talking with Chanelle Bessette, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn how a savings circle or money pool may work for you. They also share the top four rules to follow to get this idea underway. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Chanelle: What the Increase in the Federal Interest Rate Means for You and Your Money Four of five Americans are choosing to reallocate their savings More from Chanelle at NerdWallet: 8 Best Banks for Overdrafts What Is Regulation E and How Does It Impact Your Bank Account? How to Save More When Inflation Makes Your Money Count Less Varo vs. Chime: Which Is Better for You? Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News