5 tips to tackle credit card interest rates and 4 rules for starting your own savings circle | PennyWise podcast

If you are trying to find different or extra ways to save money, there's an old option that's making a comeback right now. PennyWise host Teri Barr is talking with Chanelle Bessette, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn how a savings circle or money pool may work for you. They also share the top four rules to follow to get this idea underway. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Chanelle: What the Increase in the Federal Interest Rate Means for You and Your Money Four of five Americans are choosing to reallocate their savings More from Chanelle at NerdWallet: 8 Best Banks for Overdrafts What Is Regulation E and How Does It Impact Your Bank Account? How to Save More When Inflation Makes Your Money Count Less Varo vs. Chime: Which Is Better for You?