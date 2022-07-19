5 tips to tackle credit card interest rates and 4 rules for starting your own savings circle | PennyWise podcast

Interest rates are on the rise and it feels like everything is getting more expensive each day.
With that in mind, our two most recent episodes of PennyWise can help you navigate credit card debt and savings circles:
Since credit cards are a type of variable-rate financing, and interest rates are on the rise, your credit card debt is getting a lot more expensive this year. Host Teri Barr spoke with Sara Rathner, a credit card expert with NerdWallet, to learn more about the direct impact interest rate increases have on credit cards. They also discuss five steps you can take to pay off your credit card.
Also, if you are trying to find different or extra ways to save money, Barr and Chanelle Bessette, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, talked about how a savings circle or money pool may work for you. They also share the top four rules to follow to get this idea underway.
