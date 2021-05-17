5 Tricks to Decide Where to Best Invest Your Money

Income

How much money you earn could factor into how your accounts are invested too. The more you make, the easier covering all of your bills may be whereas the less you make, the more likely it could be that you dip into savings occasionally to supplement your income.

If this happens, having more investments that don't fluctuate much could help prevent you from selling them at a loss. Whether or not you think your income will stay the same, increase, or decrease in the near future matters as well. The more you expect you will make, the more risk you can take. But if you could be getting a pay cut soon, there's a chance that your expenses could exceed your income and you'll need to use your savings.

Liquidity