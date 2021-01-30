5 Vital Questions You Shouldn't Put Off Until Retirement

Retirement is a major accomplishment and something that you might find yourself looking forward to years before it actually happens. But deciding when you will retire involves more than just picking an age at which you'll stop working.

The more prepared you are, the more you can enjoy those special years. You can increase your readiness by asking yourself these five important questions before you plan on retiring.

1. Do you have enough saved?

How much money should you save to support 20 years -- or possibly more -- in retirement? You can find out with a simple retirement savings calculator. Using inputs like how much you currently have saved, your annual contributions, and your expected rate of return, you can get a good idea of whether you will have a shortfall.

If there is a deficit, how will you reduce it? You can start by doing things like saving more or lowering your expenses. If you still have a gap after taking these actions, you can consider retiring later than you'd originally planned.

2. Do you plan on maintaining your lifestyle or reducing your spending?