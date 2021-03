5 Ways a Roth IRA Could Be Your Lucky Charm

The Roth IRA comes with exclusive benefits that make saving for retirement a bit more rewarding. If you qualify, consider maxing out your account and investing in high-quality assets so you can unlock the full benefits of the Roth IRA.

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.