5 Ways Credit Union Credit Cards Can Beat Flashy Bank Offers

Navy Federal Credit Union in Virginia, for instance, has a military focus and fees to match members’ lifestyles.

“We know that many of our military members are stationed abroad so having no foreign transaction fees on any of our credit cards, we think, is a really fantastic way that we are able to serve our community,” says Justin Zeidman, head of credit card products at the credit union.

Fees are an important factor to consider when choosing a credit card at any institution.

Lower interest rates

If you carry a balance on a credit card over a long period, you can potentially save more money on interest with a credit card from a credit union than one from a bank. That’s because, unlike at banks, interest rates at federally chartered credit unions are capped. Federal law caps the interest rate on loans and credit cards at 15%. However, the National Credit Union Administration Board temporarily raised it to 18% and recently voted to maintain this rate through March 10, 2023.